This handy 750W NZXT PSU is down to a bargain price from Scan Computers

It may not be the first component you think of when speccing out your dream PC, but a solid power supply is the backbone of any system. Today you can pick up a 750W 80+ Bronze option from NZXT for just £50 from Scan Computers, giving you a great value choice for a solid price. What's more, if you order it today, you can get it tomorrow, ensuring you can get your PC build ready for Christmas morning.

750W is enough power to run most components these days, and you'll be able to build a rather powerful rig with it inside. Even speccing out a PC running a 7800X3D and 7900XTX on PCPartPicker, complete with reasonable motherboard, speedy DDR5 RAM and a beefy 4TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, gave it an estimated power draw of 723W - and lower-tier components will consume significantly less than that. For instance, for an RTX 4070, Nvidia recommends a minimum of a 600W PSU, while for the RX 7800 XT, AMD recommends at least 700W.

As well as this, the 80+ Bronze rating is a reasonble enough efficiency rating for the price tag, and sits as one of the better options in the C-tier on the Cultists PSU Tier List. Intriguingly, the OEM for this PSU is actually Seasonic, which puts it in good stead for being an efficient and highly reliable choice for your PC.

If you're after a reasonably priced PSU for your PC that also gives you enough room to pair it with some beefy components for high intensity gaming, this NZXT C750 deal from Scan is not to be missed.