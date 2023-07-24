This fantastic Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD is under £100 at Amazon

Much like with internal SSDs, we're seeing large price drops in external, portable SSDs. Case in point is this 2TB Samsung T7 which has dropped below the elusive £100 threshhold, giving you the chance to get a speedy portable drive for £96, its lowest price ever.

Of course, the big thing here is speed, and the T7 certainly has a lot of it. The drive maxes out with sequential read and writes of 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s respectively, making it a fantastic choice for quickly copying over large video files or game install directories. These speeds are made possible by the fact the T7 operates over a 10Gbps USB connection, offering some insane speeds.

What's also handy with the T7 is that it comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables in the box too, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices from TVs, mobiles and tablets to PCs, laptops and games consoles. On the point of being able to use the T7 with games consoles, with last-gen options such as the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, you'll be able to store and play games from the drive. However, with current-gen consoles, the T7 will only be able to be used as what's known as 'cold' storage. This means you'll only be able to store games on it, as opposed to playing them off the drive. What you can do however is move games over to the internal drive when you want to play them, and then move them back to the external drive when you're done, if you need yo save space. That makes for a much faster than re-downloading the games again, and is evidence of the snappy speeds that portable SSDs can provide.

The T7 is also a rugged portable drive, given it's drop proof to a height up to 2 metres, and I should also say, looks excellent in the Indigo Blue colour that's available here. As a solid-state drive, too, there aren't any moving parts, which lends itself to being more reliable, unlike a mechanical hard drive, which is vulnerable to magnets or simple knocks or drops given its fragile read-and-write head.

If you're after a fantastic portable SSD for less for storing a shed-load of files on, this 2TB Samsung T7 is a brilliant option from Amazon for the price.