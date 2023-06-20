If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

This fantastic Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor is down to £340

One for the RGB fans.

razor raptor 27 gaming monitor
Published on

Razer is best known for their laptops and gaming peripherals, but the firm has also made a series of unique gaming monitors, the Razer Raptor. On its debut in 2021, the Raptor's unique RGB-encrusted design, cable management solution and solid specs weren't quite enough to justify its £900 price point - but at £340 in 2023, things are looking up. We'd recommend this one for anyone with a stable of Razer peripherals, but it's also a reasonable choice for folks just looking for a solid PC, PS5 or Series X monitor for 1440p 165Hz gaming.

The Raptor 27 provides what we consider to be the ideal combo of resolution and screen size in terms of performance and price - a 27-inch 1440p 165Hz display offers plenty of detail and a responsive feel, without requiring the high-end GPUs demanded by 4K panels. VRR is included too to smooth out the on-screen action regardless of frame-rate, with FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible certifications in place.

Moreover, as an IPS screen, it also provides the excellent combo of great viewing angles and marvellous colour reproduction for a vibrant gaming experience. In fact, it's even a THX-certified monitor, a rarity that speaks to its suitability for media creation and consumption.

This particular Razer monitor also comes with a quoted 360 nits of SDR brightness and 480 nits of HDR brightness, as well as a 1000:1 contrast ratio that's typical of IPS displays. The monitor fulfills the requirements for the entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification, so it can provide a decent HDR experience although you'd want higher brightness levels for a truly impactful time.

On the plus side though, the quoted 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space makes this a suitable monitor for more intensive and colour-sensitive work such as photo and video editing. As for its ports, this Raptor comes with a good selection, including both HDMI and DP, as well as USB-C and a pair of USB A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. That's some handy connectivity.

£340 is a reasonable price for a 27-inch monitor at this spec, and if you like Razer's unique design and features then it's well worth considering.

