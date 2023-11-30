NZXT's fantastic H5 Flow PC case is going cheap at Amazon UK

PC cases can be quite expensive, depending on what you go for, but if you're after a sleek and modern looking option that's got plenty of room, and decent I/O options, this NZXT H5 Flow is down to £60 from Amazon, which saves you a bit on its usual £90 list price.

This deal is on the white model, which seems to be the trendier choice. The H5 Flow certainly fits that description too, with pretty but functional internals including a dedicated F120Q fan angled upwards to keep your GPU cool. The front panel is also perforated for better airflow overall. Front I/O is a little on the modest side, with one each of USB-A, USB-C and 3.5mm headphone jack, meaning you'll be plugging in most of your components and peripherals into your monitor, other USB hub or the back of your computer.

As well as this, the H5's vented top panel can fit in a pair of 120mm fans, or a single 240mm radiator, while its wider cable channels allows for convenient routing of particularly thick cables. In addition, you don't need any tools to access the H5 Flow's panels, and inside you'll find built-in hooks and straps to keep your cables in place. Cable management may not have a performance impact, but aesthetics are still important!

If you're after a handy mid-tower PC case for a cleaner-looking PC build that's also rather functional with its features, this NZXT H5 Flow deal from Amazon is an absolute steal.