This excellent Kingston 256GB Canvas Select Micro SD card is just £14 from Amazon

SD cards keep coming down in price, as is a lot of flash storage at the moment. If you want an affordable option, this 256GB Kingston Canvas Select card is down to just £14 from Amazon, and comes with a free full size SD card adapter. With A1 and V30 ratings, it's suitable for everything from Switch and Steam Deck to drones, cameras and smartphones.

On the speed front, this Kingston card has an A1 rating. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A1 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 0.5K IOPS random writes and 1.5K IOPS random reads. This makes it slower than a A2 card, but for everyday tasks it's perfectly fine. High sequential speeds cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this Kingston card is rated for up to 100MB/s reads and 85MB/s writes which is pretty impressive and allows for up to 8K video recording - neat.

The 256GB capacity on offer also means you'll be able to get a fair amount of data on here, which is essential if you want to keep multiple AAA games installed (or just the entire library of a retro games console). 4K video footage can be quite large, especially at 60fps, so having a capacious card is great for use with drones, GoPros and other cameras too.

What's also particularly handy about this Kingston Micro SD card is that you also get a full-size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops and cameras that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant - gotta love wider compatibility!

For just £14, this 256GB Kingston Canvas Select Micro SD card is a great pickup that's sure to come in useful, so do consider it if you're in the market!