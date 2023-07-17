This excellent Intel 670p NVMe 1TB SSD is down to £40 from Amazon right now

SSDs just keep on getting cheaper, and even in the week after one of the best sales for solid state drive deals, we're still experiencing some excellent reductions. One such example is this Intel 670p, a reliable PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive that, in 1TB flavour, can be yours for £40 - that's a fantastic price on this drive.

In terms of raw speeds, the 670p impresses, especially for a technically two-generation-old PCIe standard. It's rated for speeds up to 3500MB/s reads and 2500MB/s writes, which makes it one of the speedier PCIe 3.0 SSDs I've seen, and in part actually beats off some cheaper PCIe 4.0 choices in the process. The random performance here is also decent, with quoted figures of up to 220K IOPS reads and 330K IOPS writes.

The fact also remains that you'll be getting 1TB of storage here, giving you a pretty good amount of space in which to store games, videos, music or other forms of media, as well as apps as well. Adding the 670p into your system may just give you that little bit extra in terms of peace of mind for adding extra storage to your system and some needed capacity, especially if, like me, you've got a large collection of digital media you'd like especially quick access to, or if you just want to use it as a boot drive.

On the point of using the 670p as a boot drive, this NVMe drive will be a handy fit into older systems that feature NVMe slots and support for PCIe 3.0, while the fact it also contains a DRAM cache (unlike some similarly-priced SATA SSDs) makes it a solid fit here, too.

£40 really isn't a lot of money for such a capable NVMe drive as the Intel 670p, and if you want to grab a fab SSD for the money, this is a great choice.