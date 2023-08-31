This tough 2TB Samsung T7 Shield external SSD is down to £100 from Amazon

If it's a rugged external SSD that you're after, then look no further than this Amazon deal on the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB. If you're someone who goes out and about and you need to keep your data safe and sound, then getting a rugged SSD like this one is a good shout, especially when it's available for a cost of 5p per gigabyte - for 2TB, that makes £100.

The T7 Shield is a speedy external SSD, with speeds of up to 1050MB/s reads and up to 1000MB/s reads respectively, that make it double the speed of even an internal SATA SSD. Combined with a rapid 10Gbps USB-C connection, you can easily use this as extra game storage for PCs and consoles, though the higher speed requirements of PS5 and Series X/S games means that you'll only be able to play back-compat titles from T7 on these machines.

You are also getting two entire terabytes of storage here, which is enough for storing a fair few AAA games on with room to spare, as well as a fair amount of 4K video and other important media files. It may not be a drive that you immediately fill up, but having 2TB of storage is just handy on a basic level for peace of mind. If you're a creative dealing with large amounts of 4K video, then you'll certainly be grateful for the larger capacity on offer here.

This specific Shield variant is also the more rugged of the T7 series that Samsung offers, offering a shock-resistant rubber housing that protects it from drops from a height of up to three metres, as well as being IP65 certified, protecting it against the ingress of water and dust. Combined with this, as an SSD, the T7 Shield also has no moving parts, making it inherently more reliable than the spinning mechanical hard drives of old.

£100 for a 2TB external SSD of any kind makes for a good deal, but for one as rugged and reliable as this Samsung T7 Shield, it's a super deal.