This brand-new Intel Core i5-14600K CPU has already had a big price cut

Intel's 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPUs have only been out for a handful of weeks, but we're already seeing some decent price cuts on 14th gen CPUs. If you want to grab a powerful mid-range chip for good money, the Intel Core i5-14600K is down to £269 with code SPOOKY20 from Box's eBay store, marking one of the first times that this chip has dropped below the hallowed £300 mark.

Coming with 14 cores (split asymmetrically between six Performance and eight Efficiency cores), as well as a boost clock of 5.3GHz makes the 14600K quite the powerful chip for pretty much anything you throw at it, including both gaming and content creation workloads. With a -K suffix, this chip is also overclockable, if you want to go even faster. Of course, there's also support for DDR5 plus PCIe 5.0 SSDs and graphics cards with the correct motherboard, so you can get some especially snappy performance for right now, and some measure of future-proofing to upgrade your system with fast RAM and more advanced SSDs or graphics cards as they're released.

In our Core i5 14600K review, we noted it traded blows with its predecessor, the 13600K, and came out with narrow victories in the likes of Hitman 3, where it was only eight percent faster. Moving over to Crysis 3 Remastered brings the margin down to just three percent. I should stress though that the FPS figures experienced in a variety of titles are more than playable, and the 14600K represents an excellent choice for gaming, even if it isn't as big of an upgrade as we're used to these days.

In content creation workloads, the 14600K impresses too, and even if its performance gains compared to the last-gen chip aren't that noticeable, there's no denying it's still a snappy processor. Its Cinebench R20 scores prove it's well-suited to difficult rendering tasks, while in our Handbrake video encoding test, the 14600K also mustered up some solid FPS rates and speeds. It does use marginally more power than the 13600K, but provides small gains in performance, so both chips work out to about the same.

At the time of writing, the 13600K has also been discounted with the SPOOKY20code from Ebuyer, and it might be an even better deal at £250. Given that the 14600K is around eight percent more expensive and delivers at most around eight percent of the performance, you're not paying a huge amount extra just for the privilege of having a "current-gen" chip but it's really up to you.

If you want a powerful, brand new Intel CPU to build a new system around for a solid price, these Intel Core i5 deals on eBay are well worth a look.