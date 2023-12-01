This Asus RTX 4060 has received a handy price cut thanks to an eBay discount code

We're now into December, which means we should start seeing a lot of big deals in the run up to Christmas, and even though we're just a week on from Black Friday, another eBay discount code has cropped up and slashed the prices of some great hardware. Using code MERRY15, you can currently get just over £50 off this Asus RTX 4060, bringing it down to £276, which is a solid price for a capable mid-range GPU.

As much as the 4060 is a bit of a disappointing upgrade over its predecessor, the RTX 3060, it's still reasonably powerful, and offers some solid performance, as we found in our review. In the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, it FPS results are more than playable at 1080p with an average of 58fps, and in Hitman 3, a 66fps average is solid. Cranking things up to 1440p dropped this down to 45fps or so, but still, the 4060 is capable of playing AAA titles well enough for most. Plus, you get uprated RT performance and the fun of DLSS 3, giving you even more speed.

As for inputs, you get both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a, giving you access to be able to drive most modern monitors at high enough frames to make the most of their higher refresh rates. Those who engage with heavier content creation workloads will also be pleased to know the 4060 supports AV1 decode and encode, which is a nice touch.

This Asus card also plays it safe in terms of looks with a compact, dual fan setup, making it an easy fit into a lot of cases. Its black shroud also means it won't be drawing too much attention, although its silver lines provide some nice contrast and a little more pop, keeping things interesting.

If you're after a capable GPU for 1080p gaming just in time for Christmas, this Asus RTX 4060 deal from Box's eBay store with code MERRY15 is definitely worth a look.