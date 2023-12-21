The all-AMD Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is £250 off at Amazon UK

If you're after portable but powerful gaming laptop with some great specs to boot, then you'll want to take note of this deal that Amazon has running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. This DF-recommended 14-inch gaming laptop packs in some impressive AMD components, including a Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and RX 6800S graphics hooked up to a 14-inch 2560x1600 120Hz display - and it's currently discounted by £250, bringing it to £1200 on Amazon UK.

Its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS is one of the more powerful laptop chips that Team Red offers, packing in eight cores and 16 threads, making it quite the nippy choice for use with games and more intense workloads. Combine with this the RX 6800S GPU inside, and you've got an excellent all-AMD combo that'll blitz through games at 1440p - especially with FSR 2 upscaling.

To make the most of the power inside, this Zephyrus G14 also packs in a 14-inch 2560x1600 resolution display to offer some solid detail across a good size, while a 120Hz refresh rate offers solid motion. It also features Dolby Vision support for sharper visuals, while a peak brightness of 500 nits is solid for ensuring vibrant output. You also get a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD inside to give you a fair bit of space for installing games, while 16GB of speedy DDR5 RAM ensures you'll have enough headroom for the intense workloads you're likely to be undertaking.

For a gaming laptop that's this powerful, its looks are quite classy and refined, with a modern white chassis and relatively thin shape for a gaming laptop. With that in mind, it packs in a modicum of ports, with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI out, a headphone jack, and SD card reader. Its 76Whr battery should also be good to last for up to 8 hours, which is pretty reasonable for a laptop of this spec.

For those wanting a bumper all AMD gaming laptop to put under the tree this Christmas, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 deal from Amazon is a hard one to miss.