Get the fastest 512GB Micro SD card for Steam Deck for just £47

Normally when we see deep discounts on Micro SD cards, it's on relatively slow models in smaller capacities, but today one of the fastest options on the market, the SanDisk Extreme Pro, is discounted in a roomy 512GB size to just £47. This is one of the fastest Micro SD cards you can get for the Steam Deck and Switch handhelds, and its high speeds also suit use in DLSRs, GoPros and other high-end cameras, making it a great time to pick up this Micro SD card for more than £100 off its UK RRP.

I said this was an especially powerful and quick Micro SD card, and the specs back it up - this SanDisk card can hit up to 200MB/s reads and 140MB/s writes, making it one of the speediest cards in its category and eclipsing even fast competitors like Samsung's Pro Plus Micro SD card. Random read speeds are a few orders of magnitude slower than modern SSDs (around 1.25K IOPS, where modern SSDs are typically in the 100K IOPS to 1M IOPS range), but for a Micro SD card it's still impressive stuff.

The fact you're getting a 512GB SD card for this price is especially solid, considering that 1TB cards are more than double the price and 512GB cards provide enough room for both a healthy amount of game storage if used with the Switch, ROG Ally or Steam Deck, or hours of 4K video and photos when used with a camera or mobile phone.

What's also particularly handy about this SanDisk Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops (like modern MacBook Pros - trust me, I know the pain) and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant.

£47 is a great value for a Micro SD card of this quality, so do take a look at the SanDisk Extreme's glowing reviews online and consider picking it up at this deal price.