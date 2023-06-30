This 512GB Samsung Evo Plus Micro SD card is just £35 from Amazon

In this current world of ever-decreasing storage prices that we're living in at the moment, it's worth remembering that the price of SD cards hav also dropped a fair bit as much as more PC-based storage has. To explain this further, take a look at this excellent deal from Amazon on this Samsung Evo Plus 512GB Micro SD card for £35.

The fact you're getting a 512GB SD card for this price is especially solid, considering that 1TB cards are more than double the price, and for most people, this is a great capacity. 512GB gives you enough space for a lot of data, whether it's games to use this card in a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, or whether you're using it in other suitable devices such as drones or action cameras.

On the speed front, this Samsung card has an A2 rating. In other words, it means you should be able to play games off it directly with solid performance, reinforcing it as a good choice for handheld consoles such as the aforementioned Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. The requirements needed for a card to garner an A2 rating are a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads. High sequential speeds cut down the time it takes to copy files to and from the card, and this Samsung card is rated for up to 130MB/s reads and writes which is impressive.

What's also particularly handy about this Samsung Micro SD card is that you also get a full size SD card adapter, which increases the compatibility of the card to no end. There are some devices, including some laptops (like modern MacBook Pros - trust me, I know the pain) and cameras (like my trusty Canon EOS M50) that only have full-size SD card slots, so being able to use this card with those devices with no performance penalty is brilliant, and justifies the cost of this card even more than it initially did.

£35 for such a capable Micro SD card really isn't too much money, and if you're in the market for a lot of storage for cheap to use in a wide range of devices, then you'll want to take a closer look at this deal.