This 48-inch LG UltraGear OLED monitor can be yours for £900 from LG right now

If you've got an especially large desk and you want an excellent gaming experience on the big screen, recommending one of the best 4K TVs for gaming seems like the obvious way to go. However, for an optimal experience, you can opt for dedicated monitors. They can cost a little more, but with this deal I've spotted on the LG 48GQ900-B, it doesn't have to be that way all the time. It's currently £500 off list price, and with a free sign-up to get an LG account, you can also get it down to £882.

The most obvious benefit here is screen size. 48 inches is comparable with a lot of OLED tellies from the last few years, especially considering, for a time, this was the smallest size you could get an OLED display in. It gives you loads of real estate to game or do content creation on, and can work on a larger desk or on a TV stand. Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter uses a 48-inch OLED at his desk for editing videos and playing games, and it can definitely work even if it takes a bit of getting used to!

This is, of course, also an OLED display, providing unparalleled contrast ratios to offer inky blacks as well as vivid colours, adding up to an impactful HDR experience that far outstrips what you'd expect to find on a gaming monitor at this price point. The only issue with OLEDs like this is that they don't tend to get all too bright, compared to their Mini LED or QLED competitors, so if you want to use this TV/monitor in a very bright room, another option might be better. Likewise, the monitor also employs countermeasures against permanent image retention that means small sections of the screen can get much brighter than the whole screen at once, which doesn't affect HDR performance but may be a noticeable difference to a more standard LED monitor. However, these are minor drawbacks that are more than made up for by the incredible image quality you'll get thanks to the OLED screen.

At heart, the 48GQ900-B is just an unusually large gaming monitor, and packs in the usual creature comforts you'd expect with a monitor at this price. This is an HDMI 2.1 panel, offering 4K/120hz for use with PS5 or Xbox Series X, as well as powerful gaming rigs. In actual fact, the refresh rate here has been overclocked to 138Hz, while this panel also offers an incredibly low response time of just 0.1ms. That higher refresh rate should bring with it smoother motion, and the fact there's also room for Nvidia G-Sync and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium will eliminate any juddering or tearing for a smoother experience on basically all modern platforms.

If you've been waiting to grab a powerful and large HDMI 2.1 display to pair with your consoles or a PC, this LG 48GQ900-B at just under £900 is an absolute steal.