Get LG's 48-inch C2 OLED for 20% off with a Currys discount code

With Christmas now within three weeks, you might be sorting gifts for friends, family or yourself. If you want to give the exceptionally generous gift of a lovely 48-inch OLED, then I've got the perfect deal for you - LG's C2 OLED, one of our favourite 4K TVs for gaming, has received a handy 20 percent price cut from Currys with code LG20. That brings this OLED down from its £949 list price to a much better £759, which is a great price for such a capable TV. For context, this year's LG C3 OLED has no major upgrades over the C2 and costs £1189 at Currys.

The scale of the discount becomes apparent - just beware that delivery will add an extra £20 or so to your final price (Collection is free!)

As a user of LG's smallest C2 OLED, the 42-inch, I can testify to its sublime image quality with bright, vibrant colours, deep blacks and incredible contrast. It's made everything from games to films and streamed content look fantastic, especially in conjunction with its 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision and HLG HDR formats and excellent upscaling. All of this combines to make it quite a versatile performer for those with smaller living rooms.

This 48-inch C2 also comes with a bevy of features that make it one of our top choices for gaming. It provides a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output, giving you a selection of outputs for current-gen games console, and a living room PC, plus an extra port for a soundbar or other external speakers via eARC. There's also a full selection of VRR support with both FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users as well as HDMI Forum VRR for those on console to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience on any modern platforms. LG also bundles in a handy Game Optimiser mode with the C2 which, as the name suggests, will optimise your experience based on the type of game you're playing to give you the best playing experience possible.

The C2's built-in speakers also feature Dolby Atmos smarts to help offer more immerisve audio, and out of the box, they're decent enough. Of course, getting a dedicated set of speakers is going to enhance your audio no end (I've got a lovely Sonos Beam Gen 2 rigged up with my C2), but for a set of speakers inside a TV, the ones in the C2 are perfectly serviceable.

If you're after a great OLED TV for an excellent price to bolster your home setup just in time for Christmas, then you'll want to take note of this C2 OLED reduction.