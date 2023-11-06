This 42-inch LG C3 OLED has dropped down to £874 with an eBay discount code

I don't just have the one outstanding LG telly deal for you today, but also another one. If, like me, you don't have the space in your front room for anything bigger than a 42-inch telly and you still want an OLED, then you'll want to take note of LG's smallest 42-inch C3 option. It's currently available from Peter Tyson on eBay for £874 with code BONFIRE10. This represents a decent reduction from the £949 list price, and makes for one of the best we've seen on LG's latest smaller OLED.

It's a shame that the 42-inch model C3 misses out on LG's Evo panel with its improved brightness, which was absent from the C2, too (it's only available on models 55 inches and up in size), but as an OLED, it provides true-to-life colours and unmatched contrast filled with the signature OLED inky blacks for a sublime image. We've had a C2 here at home for nearly a year now, and it's truly excellent for everything from films to TV series, and more.

This C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience, and the fun of a vast selection of HDR support for accentuating detail and making colours even more vivid and sharper.

As well as providing the excellent base experience that last year's C2 provided, the C3 aims to provide some handy quality of life features to optimise your experience even further. With it being a new model, it comes with a new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor that provides both a snappier user experience and is the root of all of these new internal smarts. It brings with it a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes. Then there's the inclusion of LG's AI Super Upscaling Pro, which upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

If you're after LG's smallest OLED and want to experience the latest refinements that the telly has to offer for a good price this side of Black Friday, then this LG C3 deal from Peter Tyson's eBay store is one to take note of.