This 2TB Silicon Power NVMe SSD is just £70 from Amazon

Silicon Power are best known for their cut-price Micro SD cards - which we often recommend for the Switch! - but they also make some similarly good value NVMe SSDs. Today their 2TB PCIe 3.0 SSD is down to £70, which is £15 off its usual price and a great value option for a range of PC systems.

In terms of raw speeds, the Silicon Power P34A80 impresses with up to 3400MB/s reads and 3000MB/s writes, making it one of the speedier PCIe 3.0 SSDs I've seen - in the same ballpark as the Samsung 970 Plus. It also outperforms some cheaper PCIe 4.0 choices in the process, such as the Kingston NV2 that's a bit of a regular feature around these parts. The random performance here is also excellent for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe drive, with quoted figures of up to 500K IOPS reads and 600K IOPS writes eclipsing other budget options by a good margin.

The 2TB of capacity on offer here is excellent too, giving you loads of space to work with for installing games, apps, or a large library of media, be it photos, videos, or music, if you're like me. You could also conceivably use the P34A80 as a boot drive, with the addition of a DRAM cache, which many similarly priced SATA SSDs don't come with, and there's more than enough space for an OS install alongside lots more files of all kinds.

On the point of using the P34A80 as a boot drive, this NVMe drive will be a handy fit into older desktops and laptops with PCIe 3.0 slots. (As the PCIe standard is backwards- and forwards-compatible, it'll also work in newer PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 slots without any performance penalty.) That makes it a great shout for quite a wide range of systems, unlike PCIe 4.0 drives that lose performance when used in a PCIe 3.0 slot.

£70 really isn't a lot of money for such a capable 2TB NVMe drive as the Silicon Power P34A80, and if you want to grab a fab SSD for the money, this is a great choice.