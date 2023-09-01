This 2TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA SSD is just £78 from Amazon right now

For those of us who are bestowed with a lot of M.2 ports for quick SSD storage, or simply just want some rather cost-effective storage, SATA SSD drives still have a place. Not all of us need the blazing fast speeds afforded by NVMe storage, and with that in mind, we're seeing a fair amount of good discounts on capable SATA drives. One such option is this Samsung 870 QVO 2TB model, which can be yours for just £78 from Amazon at the moment - in doing the maths, that works out to 3.9p per GB, which is a good price for this class of drive.

The 870 Qvo is surprisingly nippy for a SATA SSD, offering read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively. This is impressive for a QLC-based drive, even one equipped with a DRAM cache like the 870 Qvo, and makes for a big upgrade over older mechanical hard drives. With this in mind, the 870 QVO is a worthwhile upgrade to a lot of laptops and desktops, especially those that don't have any (free) NVMe slots. It's also a 2.5-inch drive, meaning it'll also fit into those with smaller drive bays, such as laptops, making this quite a versatile customer.

A capacity of two terabytes gives you a fair amount of space to work with, whether you're planning on using this as a boot drive, for more general storage means, or for storing games on. With 2TB of space, you'll be able to fit quite a large Steam library on, as well as even more. The point of games also leads me to say that we rate the 870 QVO as one of the best gaming SSDs you can buy for a SATA drive, and even if its speeds don't match NVMe alternatives, it's still a reliable choice.

As this is an SSD, this also means there are no moving parts, so they're inherently more reliable than older hard drives with their spinning discs and all. If you are upgrading an older system that's only got mechanical hard drives in, this is a good way of prolonging its life, which is always nice.

£78 for two terabytes of SSD storage in any guise is a solid deal, especially on a drive as reliable as the 870 QVO. If you want to grab some more capacity in an affordable way, this is a good deal.