This 2TB Patriot P210 SATA SSD is just £61 from Amazon right now

Even in 2023, there is still a use case for SATA SSDs. After all, older systems may only support SATA SSDs, and newer systems might have a limited number of NVMe slots that can be filled up. Of course, as flash storage prices have continued to drop, so have SATA SSDs, and this 2TB Patriot P210 drive is down to its lowest price - just £61 from Amazon.

This pricing works out to 3p per gigabyte, which is an incredibly low price for solid state storage of any kind. Of course, NVMe drives are a lot quicker, but SATA SSDs like this P210 still provide a major upgrade over an older mechanical hard drive you're likely to be replacing. Patriot rates the P210 with speeds of 520MB/s for reads and 450MB/s for writes, which is actually towards the top-end of the SATA interface, and means you'll be getting a handy speed boost if you're upgrading an older system with its mechanical hard drive.

This is a drive you could use as either just an extra drive for storage if you want something more affordable, or as a boot drive in an older system that lacks an M.2 slot. You're also getting 2TB worth of capacity, giving you more than enough space for an OS install, and a wide variety of files. If you're really wanting to get into PC gaming on the cheap, you can go out and buy a second hand system like a Dell Optiplex, plug in one of these SATA SSDs as well as a second hand GPU of decent quality, and your speeds will improve to no end. I've used SATA SSDs like the P210 to plug into ailing systems to give them a vital speed and storage boost, and they're definitely a big help.

As this is an SSD, this also means there are no moving parts, so they're inherently more reliable than older hard drives with their spinning discs and all. This is also a a 2.5 inch drive also means it's more compact than other SSDs and HDDS, too, which is always handy, so you should have no trouble fitting this drive into laptops and more mobile computing solutions.

For £61 or so, this Patriot P210 2TB SATA SSD is an absolute steal of a deal, whether you need to upgrade an older system, or you're just wanting more speedy storage on the cheap.