This 256GB Samsung Bar Plus USB drive is down to £18 from Amazon

I've often maintained that you can never have too many USB drives. They're just a convenient measure to offer pocketable storage that you can take wherever you need to, and are relatively inexpensive these days in larger capacities. For instance, this 256GB Samsung Bar Plus option is down to £18 from Amazon, which works out to 7p per GB - that's an excellent price.

Upon reading that, you might think - 'Well, I've already got loads of USB drives sitting in a drawer. Why do I need another one?'. Well, allow me to explain. As someone with tens of USB drives of indeterminate capacity sitting in a drawer, getting one big one like this Samsung choice makes sense. USB drives are dime a dozen, and I've been given ones at exhibitions and shows over the years. However, they're always small, and even my trusty Kingston drive I used for years up until recently was 8GB. At that time, high capacity drives cost a naffing fortune, so we all went round with comparatively diddy ones. Times have changed though, and getting one big drive you can put onto a keyring or sling into your bag to take with you is so much easier than rummaging through a drawer trying to find a drive you think is of adequate capacity for the job you need to do.

This is also a drive that's likely to be a fair bit quicker than the USB drives you've got knocking around at home, too. Samsung rates it for read speeds up to 300MB/s, which is especially quick for a USB drive of this ilk - not all of them are created equal. Those faster speeds mean you'll be able to access the files that are on the drive quicker, and you won't be waiting around for too long once it's plugged in. It may be a small thing, but the fact that the port is integrated into the drive's chassis is also convenient.

Compared to your bog-standard USB drives, this Samsung Bar Plus option is also rugged, being waterproof and shock-proof, as well as temperature-proof, magnet-proof, and X-ray-proof, according to Samsung. If you're someone who is prone to literally throwing a USB drive into a bag, then the Bar Plus should be able to withstand the impact. Oh, and the fact you get 256GB of storage space gives you lots to work with for storing important files you need to access while on the go, whether it's large media libraries, apps or otherwise.

If you're after an excellent large capacity USB drive for good money, this Samsung Bar Plus option from Amazon for £18 is a fantastic choice.