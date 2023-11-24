This £1079 RTX 4060 Ti gaming desktop from NZXT is the best prebuilt deal of Black Friday 2023

This is the best pre-built gaming desktop we've found for Black Friday so far - NZXT's Player One Prime includes an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, Core i5 12400F processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD for £1079 after a £120 discount.

That's a super smart build list that accepts an older mid-range processor to dedicate more cash to the graphics card, where we get a latest-gen model that performs excellently for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Looking closer at the deal, this PC looks solidly constructed too. The NZXT H5 Flow PC case is a nice design with plenty of airflow, while the 650W 80+ Gold rated PSU gives you some ability to grow in the future. The B760 mATX motherboard is another smart choice to save a bit, as is the simple air cooler for the CPU, while the DDR4-3200 dual-channel kit chosen saves a considerable amount versus equivalent DDR5.

All in all, it's a very nice build that ought to perform extremely well - and that's evidenced by the performance figures provided by NZXT, which show above 60fps at 1440p max settings in Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019), Fortnite, League of Legends and Grand Theft Auto 5. Starfield shows at around 50fps, but it's guaranteed that NZXT won't have tested the game with its recent performance patch, which adds DLSS upscaling and fixes what were unusually low frame-rates for Nvidia graphics cards and poor CPU utilisation too. With these options you should be looking at an average that's way above 60fps at this resolution - probably closer to 100fps with DLSS.

With all that in mind, I reckon this is the best pre-built gaming desktop deal going for Black Friday - but I look forward to being proven wrong if there's anything even better lurking out there.

