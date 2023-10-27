These first-gen Apple AirPods Pro are down to £140 with an eBay discount code

Apple's AirPods Pros remain a brilliant choice, thanks to excellent noise cancelling, great audio and Apple 's trademark convenience for those in the iOS ecosystem. Today the first-gen model (with Lightning cable charging) are down to just £140 when you use code SPOOKY20 - compared to £229 for the second-gen USB-C model.

The big thing with the AirPods Pro is their noise cancellation, and it's excellent at blocking out unwanted noise from the outside world, keeping you focused on whatever you're listening to. The AirPods Pro also feature a fantastic transparency mode, allowing you to hear the world around you without taking the buds out. It presents ambient noise naturally, as opposed to sounding synthetic or machined.

They're also a comfortable fit, offering a more typical look and fitment compared to the standard AirPods, whose one-size-fits-all approach only works for some. They're also especially light at only 5.4g per bud, giving the feeling that they aren't even there. The glossy white finish of both the buds and the charging case is modern and sleek, in-keeping with Apple's modern design tropes. The case itself is also one of the sturdier out there and can take a battering. Its hinge is metal, too, which makes a change from the thinner lots of plastic seen on other earbuds' cases.

As for their audio, the AirPods Pro provide clear and reasonably detailed audio across the frequency range with solid bass extension, as well as punchy mids and crisp highs. Their soundstage is decent enough, although not as wide as other earbuds or some on-ear headphones. Thanks to a software update a couple of years ago, the first-gen AirPods Pro also support Spatial Audio, offering a more immersive experience in supported music, as well as in films and TV shows, too. As well as good audio, the AirPods Pro also come with sublime integration with iOS and macOS devices, and some excellent endurance with up to 30 hours of total endurance.

If it's a set of fantastic wireless earbuds from Apple you're after for an amazing price, then look no further than this excellent deal from Cheapest Electrical on eBay on these first-gen AirPods Pros, with code SPOOKY20.