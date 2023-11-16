The sublime Focal Bathys are down to £599 from Richer Sounds right now

Perhaps the best pair of wireless headphones I've had the pleasure of testing, the wonderful Focal Bathys, have received a worthwhile £100 discount from Richer Sounds, providing stylish looks, wonderfully rich audio and great ANC for £599. That is expensive for wireless headphones, but it makes the Bathys a lot more enticing.

In my review, I noted that the Bathys proved to be extremely comfortable with its deep earcups and plush alcantara headband. While being predominantly comprised of plastic, it's a well made set of cans, while the addition of physical, tactile buttons for controlling playback and pairing. Their ANC is also decent, although not as complete as options from Bose or Sony, while the transparency mode sounds especially natural. They also provide the handy benefit of a built-in DAC, which is sure to please audiophiles with hi-res tastes.

The big thing about the Bathys though is how good they sound. Their audio is rich and refined, which a wide soundstage, crisp vocals and fantastic clarity across the frequency range. Everything from Dire Straits to Jack Johnson and Gloria Estefan was handled with panache, and the Bathys' aural experience is characterised by a refined but strong low end, as well as a warm mid-range and crisp and precise top-end. It makes music a properly enjoyable experience, especially with how comfortable the Bathys are, while their 30 hours of endurance and multitude of different connectivity options gives you a good chance to use them.

The Focal Bathys are some of my favourite wireless headphones, and I love them to bits. If you're after a pair of wireless cans with some rich audio and solid ANC that are also rather comfortable and plush, then these are definitely worth considering, especially with that £100 price cut.