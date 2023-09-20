Your next PS5 (or PC) SSD is down to £108 for a 2TB model with heatsink

If you're looking to pick up one of the best PS5 SSDs for less, then do I have the deal for you. As a result of eBay code COLLECT10, WD's incredibly rapid SN850X Heatsink 2TB SSD is down to £108. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, which ranks as one of two fastest gaming SSDs we've ever tested.

The SN850X offers some wildly quick sequential speeds thanks to its TLC flash memory, DRAM cache and PCIe 4.0 controller, with up to 7300MB/s reads and 6600MB/s writes. That means this drive only falls (fractionally) behind the more expensive Samsung 990 Pro when it comes to the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs for gaming. The only way to get faster than this is to go for a PCIe 5.0 SSD such as the Crucial T700, which are still in their infancy, and are priced accordingly - a 2TB variant of the Crucial option at the time of writing is three times the price of the SN850X. The SN850X's random speeds also impress, with 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. These are absolutely ridiculous figures and correspond to a noticeable decrease in game load times versus slower drives. If it's raw speed you're after, there's not really a better drive than the SN850X.

Coming with a heatsink not only saves you from making an extra purchase, but also makes this variant of the SN850X an ideal choice to pair with your PS5. It means that this SN850X meets Sony's stringent requirements from SSDs, and you can simply slot this drive into your PS5, no problems at all. You're also getting two terabytes of capacity here, which is a lot to add into your PS5, giving you four times the total amount of usable storage. Considering that we're getting to the point where a lot of AAA games are pushing three figures in terms of their size, I think you'd be grateful to have the extra capacity.

PC folks, fear not, I haven't forgotten about you. The SN850X also makes for an ideal choice here, too, as long as you've got a compatible motherboard. That's one that's easy to work out - as long as you've got a system from the last three to four years, you should be golden - but you can always Google the name of your motherboard and the term "PCIe 4.0" is find out for sure. Installation is also easy, as all you need to do is slot the drive in, and screw it down with a singular M.2 screw. There are oodles of YouTube tutorials on how to do this, if you do want a helping hand along the way.

To be able to get such a powerful and capacious SSD for as good of a price as this really is fantastic, and if you've been wanting to upgrade your PC or PS5 storage with a complete solution, then this is the one for you.