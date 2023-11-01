The fantastic Logitech G502 X is down to just $60 from Amazon

Logitech's lineup of G502 mice have been the stuff of legend in the gaming mouse community, and experienced a refresh with the release of three new models a few months ago. These have been subject to some discounts in recent months, with the most recent of these being on the wired G502 X model. Currently, Amazon has knocked $20 off its list price to bring it down to just $60, which is an especially affordable price for a mouse as powerful as this one.

It brings with it a similarly contoured shape to the previous model, making it especially comfortable for right-handers. As much as I'm left-handed, I use a mouse in my right hand, and the G502 X (albeit in the Lightspeed form) has made for one of the most comfortable mice I've used. The update to a new model has introduced a new thin-wall exoskeleton design though, which reduces the weight of the mouse down to 89g, which is quite a large shaving off of the previous model. What's more, the the DPI shift button is both reversible and removable for the moments you may not need such precise aiming, such as during FPS games for instance, which marks another handy quality of life function added to this new model.

As for what's inside, the G502 X also brings with it some new opto-mechanical mouse switches, known as Lightforce switches, to provide both the benefit of the lighting quick response times of optical switches and the traditional tactility of mechanical ones. I've always found optical switches to feel quite hollow on mice, so the blend of speedy response times and proper tactility is likely to make the ones here feel pretty good. There's also a 25K HERO sensor inside, much like previous models, to offer an especially snappy and accurate user experience, while a wired connection ensures there should be no latency whatsoever.

Unlike the other models though, this 'standard' G502 X does without any RGB lighting, although you can still use the mouse with Logitech's excellent G Hub software. This will allow you to configure button inputs and macros and so on, which is always welcome. To get RGB, you'll need to shell out for the Plus variant of the revitalised G502, which will run you significantly more than this particular X version, and is also wireless.

If you're after a wired gaming mouse that comes with everything you could ever need and more, being comfortable, offering a powerful sensor, and some handy new quality of life features, this Logitech G502 X deal from Amazon is not to be missed.