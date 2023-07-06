The amazing Sony WH-1000XM4s are down to £219 from Amazon right now

Sony's legendary WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are down from £350 to £219 at Amazon, a great price for this critically-acclaimed model. These work well enough for gaming, but come into their own paired with a phone, tablet or laptop when travelling - being able to get some sleep on an airplane or block out the thrum of the train on the commute home is well worth the price of admission!

The fun of active noise cancellation is beneficial for those on the move a lot, and people who just want to block out unwanted noise. These cans from Sony have industry-leading noise cancellation, in terms of both passive and active methods, while still sounding great when listening to music, podcasts, or something completely different. There are multiple noise cancelling levels to choose from, too, which is handy, including a transparency mode you can quickly activate to carry on conversations or be more aware of your surroundings - eg when crossing roads or in busy stations. There's even an optional Speak to Chat function that automatically pauses playback and engages Transparency Mode when you start talking.

Of course, besides these useful creature comforts, it's important to say that Sony's WH-1000XM4s make for some of the best-sounding wireless headphones for the money. I've had the chance to use these for a good period before given friends have got them, and I'm suitably impressed. They offer quite the low-end punch, offering a robust bass response, while providing a smooth mid-range and detailed top-end, too. Add to this the convenience of 30 hours of battery life, a folding chassis, and some plush padding that makes the XM4s supremely comfortable, and you've got one a brilliant set of wireless headphones for travel and all sorts else.

With the release of Sony's newer (but curiously not as well-received) XM5s last year, these are technically last-gen models, but the XM4s still offer one of the best overall packages for wireless headphones at this price point.