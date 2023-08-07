Get 32GB of DDR5 for £52 after a £40 discount on Crucial RAM

DDR5 RAM offers a big speed advantage over DDR4 and is required for Ryzen 7000, but RAM kits that operate beyond the 4800MT/s base spec cost much more while unlocking only fractional extra performance. That makes DDR5-4800 kits the best value choice by far - and today there's a great deal available on a 32GB Crucial kit. It's been reduced from £92 to £52 at Ebuyer, an incredible price for this much DDR5 RAM.

Even compared to the usual standard-issue DDR4-3200 RAM I've recommended in the past, base-spec DDR5-4800 RAM can provide a worthwhile upgrade for gaming at 1080p or in the most CPU-intensive games, like Flight Simulator 2020 or Factorio. While there are some further gains to be had with higher speed DDR5, such as 5600MT/s and 6000MT/s, these kits can cost twice the price than the 4800MT/s kit on offer here. At higher resolutions, RAM speed becomes meaningless as you're much more likely to be GPU-limited - and this holds true for many content creation workloads, too, which don't see significant speed-ups from faster RAM. Most critically, by saving money here, you can get a higher-tier CPU or GPU, allowing you to achieve much bigger performance wins.

In a more general sense, the fact this Crucial kit is a 32GB one also gives you loads of headroom for video editing and other heavy workloads like gaming, virtual machines or 3D rendering. It's in the content creation side of things you're most likely to feel the benefits, as it's easy to soak up more than 16GB when working with high-res video, but if you're in the habit of gaming while also having other programs open - eg web browsers, streaming/recording software - then having 32GB may also be worthwhile.

This Crucial kit is also quite an unassuming RAM kit, with no form of RGB or flashy lights to detract from its power. You don't even look to get a heat spreader with this kit, just the bare RAM, complete with a small Crucial logo in the bottom corner. It's clear this kit hasn't been over-engineered, function over form.

£52 is an insanely cheap price for RAM this powerful, and if you've been hunting for an affordable upgrade that's likely to bring with it some solid performance increases, this Crucial kit is the one for you.