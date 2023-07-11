Solidigm's sublime P44 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD is just £91 from Box right now

This Solidigm P44 Pro is an amazing PS5 and PC SSD that ranks among the best drives for gaming - and it's down to £91 from Box, which is a corker of an anti-Prime Day deal.

In case you don't know how Solidigm is, they're a brand formed out of the sale of Intel's sale of its SSD and NAND business to SK Hynix. Both brands individually have had a long history of providing some excellent storage solutions, and this is just continuing that legacy as it were. For reference, the P44 Pro is a rather quick drive, with respective speeds of 7000MB/s reads and 6500MB/s. Combine this with some fantastic random performance at 1.4M IOPS for reads and 1.3M IOPS for writes, and you've got an especially formidable SSD to use in your PC or PS5.

What's more, 2TB of capacity gives you a shedload of space for installing your favourite games on your PS5 (helping to give you four times more storage), as well as games and apps for your PC. 2TB of storage isn't half a lot, and you should be able to fit a fair amount of stuff on the P44 Pro without breaking a sweat. You don't get a heatsink here, unfortunately, but they're relatively inexpensive, and you can grab one for under £10 from Amazon, helping to offer better thermal performance when the drive is under load.

PC users will just have to be sure that they've got a PCIe 4.0 compatible motherboad for the P44 Pro to work at its best. To save you the hassle of checking, as long as you've got a motherboard from the last 3-4 years, you should be golden. Installing the P44 Pro should be a piece of cake too, as long as you've got a spare M.2 slot and a screw. Once you've done that, it's a case of formatting the drive, and away you go.

If the deal posted earlier on the SN850X isn't for you, but you want another capable 2TB NVMe SSD for excellent money, then I'd strongly suggest you take a look at this deal on one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy.