Save 40% on the AMD Ryzen 7900X from Amazon for Cyber Monday

The Ryzen 9 7900X CPU has been marked down heavily at Amazon via Amazon EU, with a gigantic 42 percent discount bringing it down to £352 - with free international shipping and import fees included. That's a great deal for a processor that sits near the very top of AMD's lineup and includes access to their new AM5 ecosystem with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.

This is an excellent CPU for both content creation and gaming as we discovered in our Ryzen 9 7900X review, owing to its 12-core design married with extremely good single-core performance versus past Ryzen generations. Having 12 fast cores means making short work of workloads such as video editing, code compilation and rendering out CAD projects. At such a low price for a current-gen high-end part, it makes for a fantastic entry-point onto AMD's latest AM5 platform, paving the way for PCIe 5.0 to get the most out of the best SSDs for PC gaming.

The 7900X is a dab hand at gaming too and performs broadly similarly to the legendary 5800X3D - the apex of the previous AM4 platform - despite not utilising the same stacked V-Cache technology. The difference here is that the 7900X offers significantly more upgrade potential in future, with Ryzen 8000 to come and even parts in the Ryzen 7000 lineup such as the 7900X3D and 7950X3D offering significantly better gaming performance and/or more cores and threads.

Based on our testing, when paired with some 6000MT/s memory (the sweet spot for Ryzen 7000 CPUs) and an RTX 3090 graphics card at 1440p, the 7900X saw mean average returns of 67fps in Microsoft Flight Simulator - an extremely CPU-heavy title - outclassing the 12900K at 63fps but being a little behind the 13900K and 14900K at 72fps. Of course, you're also paying way less for the 7900X, with the 13900K starting at £533 - you're paying 50 percent more for seven percent extra performance if you went for the Intel chip! That makes the 7900X the better value every day of the week.

