This 16GB kit of DDR4-3200 RAM is now just £30 for Black Friday

With DDR5 RAM now increasingly common, DDR4 RAM prices have really taken a tumble. This Corsair Vengeance 16GB is a budget-priced workhorse most of the time, but today you can pick it up for just £30 at Amazon UK.

This 3200MT/s CL16 DDR4 spec is a great choice for Ryzen 5000 CPUs or Intel 11th-gen CPUs and earlier, with the recent DDR5 supplanting DDR4 on Ryzen 7000. Meanwhile, Intel's latest motherboards have been available in both DDR4 and DDR5 flavours, so it's worth checking which your motherboard supports if you're building with a 12th, 13th or 14th-gen Intel CPUs.

So why is DDR4-3200 something of a sweet spot for DDR4-based Ryzen and Core CPUs? In short, you see significant performance gains in many CPU-limited workloads from DDR4-2133 all the way up to DDR4-3200, gains which starts to tail off more aggressively at DDR4-3600 with heavily diminishing returns beyond that. With DDR4-3200 now being the same price as slower DDR4-2400 and DDR4-2666 modules, you may as well go for the faster option!

