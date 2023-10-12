Nab an excellent 1440p graphics card for £285 with an Ebay discount code

If you're someone who's looking for a capable graphics card for PC gaming up to 1440p for a rather reasonable price, this XFX RX 6700 XT is currently £285 using code COSY15 until midnight tonight, netting you a ~£50 savings.

The 6700 XT makes for a fantastic card for 1440p use, as we found in our testing which showed results in excess of 60fps in some of the most demanding games of the day. It matches up well also in non-RT workloads against the likes of the RTX 3070 and the newer RTX 4060 Ti, which are also a little bit more expensive than the 6700 XT, too. There has also been other outlets who have reported improved AMD driver performance since then, and it's likely that if we retested today we'd see a larger margin for the RX 6700 XT in this matchup, making it an even better choice.

The 6700 XT also provides a solid selection of outputs, with HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a represented, giving you the option for high refresh rate and solid resolution gaming. What's more, its 12GB of VRAM also provides a bit more headroom than the competition, meaning this will be a handy card for more intense gaming, as well as for more intensive creative workloads, such as video editing.

This XFX Swift variant also ofers a quite a minimalistic aesthetic. It opts to go for a black triple fan shroud, complete with some small XFX logos in the middle of the fans. It also does away with any RGB lighting, making it a great choice for virtually any PC build, especially if you don't want to draw attention to any flashy lights.

To get a 6700 XT for this price is a fantastic deal, and if you want a great GPU for not too much money for 1440p gaming, this deal is definitely one to take a closer look at.