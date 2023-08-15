Nab the powerful Logitech G502 Lightspeed for just £60 from Amazon

The Logitech G502 is one of the most popular gaming mice on the planet, and it's found its way onto many best gaming mice round-ups of the past few years too thanks to its comfy design, high button count and powerful scroll wheel. Today the wireless Lightspeed model has been reduced to £60 at Amazon, £20 below its usual price and an £80 reduction from its UK RRP.

So what makes the G502 Lightspeed so popular? Well, it has a relatively wide and heavy frame by modern standards, coming in at 114g, with 11 programmable buttons and a dual-mode scroll wheel that can glide seemingly forever or change to scrolling line-by-line with tactile feedback. This makes the G502 a relatively poor choice for fast-paced competitive gaming, but ideal for slower-paced and single-player fare as well as general computer use like web browsing or content creation.

Internally, the G502 Lightspeed comes with the same lauded Hero sensor as the G502 Hero, with up to 25,600 DPI for accurate tracking even at extremely high sensitivity settings, as well reliable Lightspeed 2.4GHz wireless that offers practically zero latency.

In addition, up to 60 hours of battery life also provides you with solid levels of endurance, giving you the chance to use the mouse for a working week and a half before you'll need to charge it back up again. You can even pick up a PowerPlay mousepad that will wirelessly charge your mouse. If you'd prefer the convenience of wired connectivity though, the wired G502 Hero is available for £35 from Amazon at the moment - it provides most of the same feature set, just without the wireless connectivity.

There are also a smattering of RGB lighting zones, with bright, vibrant results, and of course you can choose from different effects, select a single colour of your choice or disable it entirely depending on your preferences. Logitech's G Hub software also allows you to rebind each mouse button to macros, keyboard keys and common functions.

The G502 Lightspeed has been a favourite gaming mouse of mine for a few years, and for £60 on Amazon, it really is an absolute steal. If you're wanting to grab a true legend of the scene for an insane price, this is well worth a look.