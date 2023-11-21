Microsoft's excellent first-party Xbox Wireless Headset is down to £75 at Amazon UK

The Xbox Wireless Headset is Microsoft's first proper first-party gaming headset, and it's actually one of the best value options with a simultaneous 2.4GHz Xbox wireless and Bluetooth 4.2, a comfortable design and convenient controls. It normally retails for £90, but today it's down to £75 at Amazon.

We named the Xbox Wireless Headset as our 'best value Xbox headset' recommendation back in 2021, and a couple of years later I'd still stand by that rating.

As well as the simultaneous wireless connectivity and comfort/convenience mentioned above, the Xbox Wireless Headset also supports multiple surround sound modes including Dolby Atmos, comes with different EQ settings and all of this can be tweaked via the Xbox Accessories app. It's nice not having to boot up a Windows application to change headset settings, as you do get with some PC/Xbox headsets, and I'd definitely recommend trying the different EQ profiles to see which you prefer. With the 'Music' EQ, I found this to be one of the best-sounding gaming headsets under £100 - so at £75 it's an absolute steal given its features and tight integration with the Xbox OS.

For more on the headset, be sure to check out our Xbox Wireless Headset review.

