LG's 55-inch B2 OLED is just £749 from PRC Direct with this code

LG's B-series OLEDs are their best value offerings for gamers, thanks to their combination of C-series features with a previous-gen processor at a tidy discount. Moreover, with the release of the C3 series, it has driven LG's previous gen OLEDs down in price. A case in point for proving that is this 55-inch B2 from PRC Direct, which can be yours for £749 with code 23SUMMER100.

This mid-range B2 OLED comes between the A2 and C2 in LG's 2022 lineup, with the same OLED panel as the LG C1 (versus the OLED Evo on the C2), two HDMI 2.1 ports (versus four on the C2) and the 2021-era Alpha 7 Gen 5 processor (versus Alpha 9 Gen 5 on the C2). Apart from these differences, the B2 is otherwise basically identical to its more expensive counterpart - which we rate as the best 4K TV for HDR gaming.

Okay - the panel may be older than LG's current OLED Evo panel and doesn't get as bright, but the fact is that the B2 still has a lot going for it, with the same inky blacks, perfect pixel response times, wide viewing angles and gorgeous colour reproduction. I'd say the C2 is worth the upgrade for use in a bright room, but if you do most of your gaming or watching after dark, then this is a great way to save significantly versus the C2. For reference, the C2 is £1149 at Amazon, so it is a fair whack more expensive.

Two HDMI 2.1 ports means you can connect a PS5 and Series X simultaneously - or perhaps a modern PC and a games console of your choice. There's also a full complement of VRR support across all platforms, from HDMI Forum VRR for console gamers and AMD FreeSync plus Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a low input lag, tear-free gaming experience. LG also bundles in a handy Game Optimiser mode which, as the name suggests, will optimise your experience based on the type of game you're playing to give you the best playing experience possible, opting for the lowest latency connection and so on.

If you're someone wanting to get into the world of OLED TVs, but you've been waiting for a more affordable entry point, then this deal from PRC Direct on the 55-inch LG B2 may just be the perfect way in - and £749 for an OLED of this size and quality is a terrific bargain.