LG's 48-inch C3 OLED has just dropped below £1000 at Smart Home Sounds

We've been waiting a while for it to happen, but there's been a sudden surge in deals on LG's latest run of OLED TVs. For most people, this deal on the 48-inch model is the pick of the bunch, with it being available for under £1000 from Smart Home Sounds with code LG100. It was only last month that the 42-inch model dropped down to a three figure sum for the first time, so this is especially nice to see.

The entire C3 line, 48-inch model included, hasn't added a slew of major improvements over the experience of the C2, especially given that last year's model was one of the best 4K TVs for gaming we've tested. Instead, it's best to think of the C3 as more of a refinement - it's not an essential upgrade for those who bought last year's C2. However, if you're moving up from some of LG's older OLEDs, you may want to sit up and take notice.

The C3 brings everything from a new processor, the Alpha 9 Gen 6, to offer a snappier user experience, combined with an updated form of the webOS operating system for slick and easy navigation. What's more, there's also a new Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and a new feature called AI Super Upscaling Pro. This upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper, which is a nice touch. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

Other than those improvements, it's much the same as last year's model. The 48-inch model C3 misses out on LG's Evo panel with its improved brightness, which was absent from the C2, too (it's only available on models 55 inches and up in size), but as an OLED, it provides true-to-life colours and unmatched contrast filled with the signature OLED inky blacks for a sublime image. We've had the smaller 42-inch C2 here at home for nearly a year now, and it's truly excellent for everything from films to TV series, and more. Watching the return of Arsenal to the Champions League on TNT Sports Ultimate with Atmos support and HDR has been truly sublime.

This C3 also comes with a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

If you want to grab one of LG's more reasonably-sized brand new OLEDs for one of the best prices we've seen, then this deal from Smart Home Sounds on the 48-inch LG C3 with code LG100 is not to be missed.