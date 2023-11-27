Intel's excellent Arc A750 graphics card drops to just $180 at Newegg

Intel's Arc A750 graphics card is the best value option for 1080p gaming - and now it's even more appetising with a $20 discount at Newegg that brings it to just $180.

That's a tremendous price for a card that excels at 1080p gaming and has improved by leaps and bounds since we reviewed it late last year.

The A750 is a very curious graphics card, as it is often faster than competitors like AMD's Radeon RX 6600 and Nvidia's RTX 3060 yet it has some quirks those cards don't have. First, the good stuff: performance is excellent in modern AAA games, thanks to an Intel graphics driver that excels in games that use the DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs. The A750 also does surprisingly well in RT titles, with better RT hardware pound-for-pound than AMD graphics cards and similar performance to same-tier Nvidia options.

The A750 also benefits from XeSS, an upscaling solution that often delivers better-looking results than AMD's sometimes artefact-prone FSR 2. It even supports AV1 encoding and decoding, meaning you can stream video while using less bandwidth at a given quality level - nifty stuff.

Now the provisos: performance isn't as good in titles that use older graphics APIs like DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 - though this situation has improved massively since launch, with an update that arrived in August this year providing a huge uptick in performance. The other wrinkle is that Intel's graphics driver requires the Resizeable BAR motherboard feature to be enabled. Most boards produced in the past five years do include this, but you'll see significantly worse performance on motherboards that either don't support it or don't have it enabled - a performance hit we don't see to the same extent with Nvidia or AMD graphics cards, which more or less just work.

Here's our updated look at Arc A750 and A770 performance following the August 2023 Arc driver updates.

So if you're in the market for a great value graphics card for 1080p gaming, you have a relatively recent motherboard and you're most interested in playing AAA games rather than older titles, then the Arc A750 is an unbeatable choice - especially at this reduced price. Otherwise though, you may want to consider the $222 RTX 3060 and $185 RX 6600, which can't match the heights of the Arc A750 in a perfect situation but offer more reliable performance.

I hope you found this recommendation useful! Stay tuned for more Cyber Monday deals as we discover them, and remember that we also operate the Twitter account @dealsfoundryusa for US deals.