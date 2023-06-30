Recent price drops make the RX 6800 better value than AMD's latest offerings

With AMD's new £260 RX 7600 graphics card offering modest performance gains against its predecessor, recent price drops on previous-gen cards can make them by far better value. This is true for the RX 6700 XT, which outperforms the RX 7600 healthily, but remains true as you go up the stack. For example, you can pick up a Radeon RX 6800 from AWD-IT for just £429, a great deal for a card that was retailing for £600+ as recently as March this year.

In our review, we noted the RX 6800 to be an excellent performer at both 1440p and 4K, and it's only gotten even better, considering the price of this card in the current market. For instance, in Doom Eternal at 4K, a result of 133fps represented a massive generational leap compared to RX 5000-series cards, as well as a boost of 20fps over Nvidia's RTX 3070. Moreover, in the more intensive Borderlands 3, the 6800 served up a result of 54fps at 4K, wbich makes it over 20 percent faster than the RTX 3070, and an even bigger 61 percent quicker than the older 5700 XT. In short, the RX 6800 is a seriously powerful GPU, especially considering its price here.

As well as offering some excellent performance, the RX 6800 also marks itself out as a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to your more standard displays up to 4K 144Hz. The RX 6800 also comes with support for AV1 decoding, which is convenient for allowing streaming services to play high quality content while requiring less bandwidth than other codecs.

This MSI model also provides some good looks to go with it, too. Like other cards in their lineup, it offers more of a minimalistic look to it, complete with a black and silver shroud and triple-fan cooler. This means it'll fit well in a variety of different builds, whether you want something brash and loud, or more subdued.

If you've been wanting a powerful GPU to use in your PC for amazing 1440p and 4K performance, this MSI RX 6800 for £429 from AWD-IT is an absolute steal.