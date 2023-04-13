Grab this massive 1TB SanDisk Extreme Micro SD card for just £123 from Amazon

If you're in the market for a class-leading microSD card to put in all manner of devices, be it a Steam Deck, action camera or drone, then look no further than the deal I've got for you today. At Amazon, you can currently grab a 1TB SanDisk Extreme Micro SD card for £123, marking out its best price ever.

Yeah, you did read that right - this SanDisk card is at its lowest price ever on Amazon with a sudden price cut of £40 or so from its previous list price. For reference, 1TB cards originally cost over £200 when they debuted a few years back. However, this SanDisk Micro SD card is now surprisingly affordable. At 8p per gigabyte, it works out to even better value than many lower-tier 512GB A2 MicroSD cards.

Just on specs alone, this is one of the best micro SD cards to use in a Steam Deck or in a Nintendo Switch, and brings with it some excellent speeds. SanDisk rates this card for up to 130MB/s, and in general, this card carries with it an A2 rating. In short, this means it'll be a solid choice for playing games from with good performance, as the A2 rating stipulates a card should have a sustained sequential write speed of 10MB/s, as well as 2K IOPS random writes and 4K IOPS random reads.

This is a great-looking Amazon price graph.

The fact is that you're getting 1TB of space is also pretty damn generous, and means you'll certainly be able to fit an awful lot of games on this SanDisk card. That extra large capacity also just reinforces how solid of a choice this Micro SD card would be for cameras or drones shooting high-resolution or high frame-rate video which can take up a lot of space and require rapid write speeds.

If you've been hunting for a large capacity MicroSD card at an especially reasonable price, this SanDisk Extreme 1TB for £123 from Amazon makes for an insane deal.