Grab Apple's powerful M2 Mac Mini with 512GB storage for £760

Apple's M2 Mac Mini has quickly risen to near the top of my personal rankings of the current Apple lineup of Macs, based on its power and value for money. Recently, we've been seeing a handful of discounts on the base model M2 Mac Mini with 8GB of RAM and a meagre 256GB of storage. Today though, it's the turn of the uprated 512GB model, which has had a handy 10 percent price cut on Amazon, bringing it down to £760.

The headline feature of the M2 Mac Mini is that new M2 processor that also features in 2022's MacBook Air. It's a powerful chip that can handle intensive workloads such as video editing, with Apple wringing outsize performance from its eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In the grand scheme of things, M2 does not represent a groundbreaking upgrade compared to the older M1 chip, but it's worth noting that the performance gains from the last generation of Intel Macs compared to Apple Silicon was massive. I've experienced this first hand with the move from an older 13-inch 2020 MacBook Pro over to a newer 16-inch MacBook Pro that's powered by an M1 Pro processor.

On the surface, its 8GB of RAM may seem small, considering I'd normally suggest 16GB as a bare minimum these days for Windows machines. However, considering the effiency of both the M2 chip and modern macOS, it makes light work of almost any task, with 8K video editing proving to be the exception. However, as not a lot of people will be working with 8K footage, this isn't a major concern. You also get a 512GB SSD in here too, which offers some decent storage for apps and media - but if you're dealing with high-res video on a regular basis or have higher storage needs, then I'd recommend getting a fast portable SSD or other external or network-attached storage.

Thankfully, the Mac Mini offers an exemplary port selection for its size, including a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports ideal for external storage plus HDMI out and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. You can connect to the internet and local machines with gigabit ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E; those Thunderbolt ports would also allow you to add 10-gig networking if needed!

£760 isn't really that much money for a Mac as powerful as this one, given that an equivalent M2 MacBook Air costs a minimum of £1599! If you don't need a laptop, this really is the way to go.