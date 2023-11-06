Grab this excellent 48-inch LG C2 OLED for juat £799 from PRC Direct with a code

It's been a little bit of time since we last saw a deal this good on one of the best 4K TVs for gaming, LG's 48-inch C2 OLED, but as we approach Black Friday, it makes sense for them to ramp back up. Currently, this amazing telly is down to £799 from PRC Direct, with £100 off thanks to code 23BLACK100. This represents the best price we've seen in a few months, and if you've been thinking about pulling the trigger and getting one, it may just be the right time.

The images you'll get from this OLED are absolutely sublime. I picked up the 42-inch C2 a few months back and I've been enjoying it immensely, and the excellent fidelity will carry through to the next size up. As an OLED, it brings it with those signature inky blacks, as well as vibrant colours and some unrivalled contrast. Combine with this 4K output as well as support for all sorts of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10+, to accentuate detail in darker scenes and excellent upscaling, and you've got a fantastic telly for everything from movies to games and more.

The gamers in the audience (that's perhaps all of us?) will be pleased to know this 48-inch C2 also comes with a bevy of features that make it one of our top choices for gaming. It provides a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output, giving you a selection of outputs for current-gen games console, and a living room PC, plus an extra port for a soundbar or other external speakers via HDMI-eARC. There's also a full selection fo VRR support with both FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users, as well as HDMI Forum VRR, to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. LG also bundles in a handy Game Optimiser mode with the C2 which, as the name suggests, will optimise your experience based on the type of game you're playing to give you the best playing experience possible.

The C2's built-in speakers also feature Dolby Atmos smarts to help offer more immerisve audio, and out of the box, they're decent enough. Of course, getting a dedicated set of speakers is going to enhance your audio no end (I've got a lovely Sonos Beam Gen 2 rigged up with my C2), but for a set of speakers inside a TV, the ones in the C2 are perfectly serviceable.

£799 for this 48-inch LG C2 OLED really is a great price, and if you've been wanting to jump onto the OLED bandwagon with one of the best options out there, this is definitely a deal to take notice of.