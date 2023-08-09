Grab this 1TB Silicon Power SATA SSD for just £31 from Amazon

SATA SSDs may not be the most glamorous items in the world, but they still provide a useful and functional purpose in PCs and laptops galore. If you've got an older system for instance that you want to upgrade affordably, SATA SSDs are the way to go, or if the device in question doesn't have a more modern interface. Case in point is this Amazon deal on the Silicon Power A55 1TB drive - it's currently £31.

The point here is that this isn't a drive that's going to provide earth-shattering performance, being limited by the restrictions of the SATA interface, but designed more as a functional drive to serve a purpose for breathing life into older devices that still run mechanical hard drives. Silicon Power rates the speed of the drive as being up to 560MB/s reads and 530MB/s writes, which makes it several times faster than a standard mechanical hard drive, making this quite the worthwhile upgrade for speeding up an older system.

Given you're also getting 1TB of capacity here, it gives you enough space for an OS install, and a wide variety of files, too. The A55 uses TLC NAND flash memory, giving it better longevity and sustained speed than cheaper QLC drives, but unfortunately no DRAM cache is provided to improve its real-world speed further.

As this is an SSD, this also means there are no moving parts, so they're inherently more reliable than older hard drives with their spinning discs and all. This is also a a 2.5 inch drive also means it's more compact than other SSDs and HDDS, too, which is always handy, so you should have no trouble fitting this drive into laptops and more mobile computing solutions.

£31 for as good of a 1TB SATA SSD as this Silicon Power A55 is quite a steal. If you're someone wanting a reliable and solid drive to speed up an older system with, this is an excellent choice.