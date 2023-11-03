Grab the sublime Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2s for £249 from John Lewis

If you missed out on the deal that Bowers & Wilkins were running on their excellent PX7 S2 wireless noise cancelling headphones a few weeks ago, then John Lewis has just offered you another chance to grab a pair of stylish wireless noise cancelling headphones for an excellent price. Currently, the retailer has them for £249, giving you quite a large reduction on their usual £379 list price.

For those going for style points and modern looks, there's a lot to like about the PX7 S2s. They continue Bowers & Wilkins' long tradition of offering plush looking headphones that are sure to turn a few heads, and look fantastic. There's a lovely blend of fabric across the headband and earcups and some matte plastic which offsets the fabric nicely. You also get accents of silver or gold across the unit, depending on which colour you pick. They look particularly fetching and almost regal in the dark blue, complete with gold accents, which John Lewis says is an exclusive to them. If that isn't to your taste, then John Lewis also sells them in a white/grey and black for the same price. At 307g, these are a tad heavier than Sony's XM4s, and Bose's NC700s, but offer a premium finish and snug clamping force that should provide a good seal for the noise cancelling.

As for their audio quality, the PX7 S2 look to offer a fair amount of low end, while maintaining a sense of clarity in the mid-range. They handle vocals well, and look to provide some excellent detail and precision, too. With these cans, B&W has reverted back to using 40mm drivers, as opposed to the slightly larger ones that were present in the previous model. They're also slightly angled in the name of providing a more direct sound, and allow the PX7 S2 to give audio plenty of width and breathing room with an excellent soundstage.

They also offer some solid noise cancelling, which should be able to block out most noise while you're out and about. There is also a 'Pass Through' mode contained within the B&W app, which allows you to hear what's going around you - think of it as a transparency mode. Combined with this, 30 hours of battery life gives you good endurance, and you can also adjust the EQ easily within the associated app, too.

For a stylish set of wireless noise cancelling headphones at a decent price, you won't want to miss this solid deal on the B&W PX7 S2 from John Lewis.