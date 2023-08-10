Grab the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D from B&H Photo Video for an insane price

On this side of the Atlantic, I've been keeping a close eye on the price of AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D, as it has continuously been dropping in price for a few months straight down to some quite insane levels. Unbeknownst to me, the same has also happened in the USA, and you're able to pick up one of the best gaming CPUs we've tested for quite a good price - B&H Photo Video have it for $270 for instance, which saves you $50.

The 5800X3D may be a generation old, but it remaind an insanely powerful choice for gaming, especially for the price. This is especially thanks to its much larger 96MB L3 cache, as well as the fact it also provides eight cores and 16 threads. In our review, we noted this to make a huge difference in the likes of Flight Simulator at 1080p. Here, the 5800X3D managed a benchmark of 59.53fps where the standard 5800X recorded a result of 44.45fps. That extra boost comes from the bigger cache.

It's on the front of gaming where the 5800X3D comes into its own with that much larger cache, given its content creation benchmarks aren't as much of an upgrade on other 5000-series chips as you may well expect. With that in mind though, it's still an excellent choice for intense content creation workloads that can involve especially fiddly tasks such as transcoding video and rendering high-res files thanks to its high core and thread count, making it a potent choice for intesive workloads.

What's more,going for the 5800X3D also makes good financial sense from the standpoint of the cost of the other components you'll need for a PC build. Feature-packed AM4 capable motherboards are getting to some reasonable prices, while capable DDR4 RAM can be had for peanuts these days, and of course, fast NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage is constantly getting cheaper. With the 5800X3D also coming down in price, it makes the prospect of using it as the centrepiece of your build even more appealing.

If you're in need of an insane CPU for gaming first and foremost, then look no further than this excellent reduction on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D from B&H Photo Video.