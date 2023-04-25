Grab the 65-inch LG C2 OLED for £1499 with this voucher code

Even if LG's brand new C3 OLEDs are making their way into the world, that doesn't mean that the C2 OLEDs from last year aren't worth having. If anything, the release of the C3s has made last year's model even more desirable as we're starting to see some incredible prices on these models, with the larger 65-inch models now costing less than the 55-inch sizes did at launch.

Case in point is this deal on the 65-inch LG C2 from PRC Direct, who are asking for £1499 with code 23SPRING100 versus £1699 for the same TV on Amazon and £1000 less (!!) than its original launch price. That's an outstanding price for our top 4K TV pick for gaming and film.

I'm a recent convert into the land of the LG C2, having bought the smallest 42-inch model a couple of weeks ago, and the image quality is absolutely sublime. That's going to carry through to this 65-inch model in glorious fashion, with an unmatched contrast filled with those signature OLED inky blacks and vibrant colours. The OLED Evo panel also helps it get brighter than the older C1 and its predecessors. It's on the front of brightness where OLEDs have traditionally struggled against their LED counterparts, making this a much-welcomed upgrade.

The gamers in the audience (and there are a lot of us here!) also have a lot to like with the C2, given it provides a full complement of HDMI 2.1 ports that are capable of 4K/120Hz output. This is especially handy for those of us with current gen games consoles, or even if you've got a living room PC, and you want to play games on the big screen. There is also a full selection of VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both FreeSync and G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. LG also bundles in a handy Game Optimiser mode with the C2 which, as the name suggests, will optimise your experience based on the type of game you're playing to give you the best playing experience possible.

It's not only on the front of image quality and gaming features where the C2 shines as a TV. It also contains Dolby Atmos smarts within the telly's built-in speakers to help offer more immerisve audio. Of course, getting a dedicated set of speakers is going to enhance your audio no end (I've got a Sonos Beam Gen 2 rigged up with my C2), but for a set of speakers inside a TV, the ones in the C2 are perfectly serviceable.

For the 65-inch C2, £1499 isn't a bad price, and if you're looking for a fantastic TV to take your setup to the next level, this really is the best you can get.