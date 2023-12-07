Get ready for GTA VI with this striking Horizon Vice prebuilt PC deal from CCL

GTA VI fever is well and truly upon us, with the trailer hitting 100 million views on YouTube in record time, and it's fair to say that it's perhaps the most anticipated game in recent memory. The presence of Vice City lends itself to a sun-kissed Floridian setting, and if you want to add a bit of the brighter side of VC into your PC setup, then this interesting Horizon Vice pre-built gaming PC may just be the option for you.

For a prebuilt PC, it's reasonably priced, considering the cost of doing it yourself on PC Part Picker comes out pretty close, when you factor in the cost of a Windows 11 licence. Inside, this Horizon Vice packs in some great bang for the buck components, including a derivative of one of our favourite value CPUs, the Ryzen 5 5600G. With its six cores and 12 threads, it's well prepared for both gaming workloads and other more intense tasks, while the RTX 4060 inside gives you enough power for running games at more than playable FPS figures at both 1080p and 1440p.

16GB of DDR4 RAM is a decent enough proposition, even in 2023, and gives you enough headroom for those harder workloads, while 512GB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage, courtesy of a Solidigm P41 Plus SSD provides speedy access to files and swift load times into games. Connectivity here is also decent with plenty of rear I/O including a multitude of USB-A ports, full-size Ethernet and more, as well as WiFi 6 for speedy networking. The most striking thing about this Horizon Vice is its vinyl wrapped case, which looks excellent. It's modelled on Vice City rather well, and features a character similar in look to Lucia, which fits in well with GTA VI.

If you're after a decently specced pre-built gaming PC to get you in the mood for GTA VI nice and early, then this Horizon Vice is a rather great choice for the price.