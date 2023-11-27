Get £80 off AMD's powerful RX 7900 XT graphics card for Cyber Monday

We found the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT to be powerful but too expensive in our 2022 review, but two years on and one £80 Cyber Monday discount later, this graphics card looks a lot more appealing. You can currently pick up an XFX Radeon RX 7900 XT Speedster card for £710 from Ebuyer, a price that also includes a free copy of the forthcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game.

In terms of performance, the RX 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card that often beats the more expensive RTX 4080 in rasterised (non-RT) titles, making this GPU a good choice if you prefer older or multiplayer titles that can be run at high frame-rates on the best gaming monitors. For example, we played Red Dead Redemption 2 at an average of 88fps while Forza Horizon 5 managed 107fps. Doom Eternal at 4K runs blazingly fast too, at an average of 205fps.

That's not to say ray tracing is off the table either, as RNDA 3 massively has improved performance in this regard - so you can still play titles like Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 in their heavier RT modes, but you'll just have to rely more heavily on image reconstruction technologies like FSR and XeSS or spend a bit more time on choosing optimised settings for these titles.

Even back in 2022, we saw a comfortable 57fps in Dying Light 2 at 1440p with RT enabled, plus 64fps in Control walking through Alex Battaglia's famed 'Corridor of Doom' which tanks performance to lower levels than anything else in the game. At 4K with FSR 2 upscaling in its performance mode, Dying Light 2 had a much more tolerable 73fps average, growing to 105fps at 1440p with FSR 2 balanced, proving that RT gameplay is still possible on the RX 7900 XT even in demanding titles.

With sensible settings, you can get good results and running games at such high frames will make them good candidates for FSR 3 - AMD's frame-gen solution - as similarly to DLSS 3, it works best when the input framerate is already reasonably high.

20GB of GDDR6 VRAM ensures you won't run into any framebuffer snafus in some of the more egregious PC games we've seen as of late and should give the 7900 XT some legs in the years to follow now that we are finally seeing third-party Unreal Engine 5 titles.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks to be a showcase for Ubisoft's proprietary Snowdrop engine and releases on the 7th of December so it won't be long before you can expect Digital Foundry's bespoke coverage.

