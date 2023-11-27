Save £40 on this delightful Ducky mechanical gaming keyboard for Cyber Monday after a rare discount

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, OLED TVs and powerful GPUs are one thing, but a good keyboard could elevate your experience even more while costing less. For example, the lovely Ducky x Varmilo Miya 69 keyboard is down to £60 after a rare £40 discount at Overclockers in the UK. This compact model looks great and performs even better, and makes for a lovely upgrade over your standard full-size gaming keyboard.

The Miya 69 is certainly not lacking in the looks department as this Holy Flame edition has a cool cascading gradient from the escape key which should look delightful with the per-key white backlighting. The Cherry MX Red switches need no introduction really, offering light and linear action, paired with the PBT keycaps. The typing experience certainly should be stellar and not too noisy if you work or game in a shared space.

For the limey Brits amongst us you'll be glad to know that the keyboard is available in ISO UK layout - something not always a given with premium mechanical keyboards. The usual features such as anti-ghosting and n-key rollover are here to save the day for any multi-key macros and the function-keys are labeled on the number row to help see what you need at a glance.

Whilst not the same model, the similar Ducky One 3 made it to the top ten in our best gaming keyboard showdown owing to its solid build and top-tier typing experience. It is a little light on additional flair and features but as Will Judd advises 'I'd probably go for the keyboard that truly nails the essentials.'

