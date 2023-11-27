Best Cyber Monday 2023 TV deals: OLED, QLED and more for UK and US
Deals on DF-approved sets from Sony, LG, Samsung, etc.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get big discounts on 4K TVs before Christmas, so we've rounded up the best discounts on models we've tested here at Digital Foundry and can recommend - from budget LED models to more advanced QLED and OLED sets. That includes discounts in both the US and the UK, so you ought to be covered no matter what side of the Atlantic you reside on.
Most people have some idea of what TV size they're after, even if they don't know what tech it ought to have inside, so we've split up our selections accordingly.
In all cases, we're prioritising TVs that offer a great gaming experience on current-gen consoles, with low input lag, impactful HDR and the HDMI 2.1 features necessary for 4K 120Hz gameplay with VRR on consoles and PC.
32-49 inches
UK deals
Even with the consistent rising of the average screen size on TVs being sold, the fact is that not everyone has the space for a 55-inch television, let alone anything bigger. This first set of deals is all on TVs up to 49 inches in size, which is going to best to go for if you don't have the space for anything bigger, or you don't want to spend as much on a larger TV.
Below is where you'll find deals on TVs up to 50 inches in size, and it's perhaps here where the best cross section of options can be found, whether you're looking for smaller OLED option, or a handy QLED choice, or more of a standard and more affordable LED TV.
UK deals
Philips PUS807/12 LED (50-inch) - £579 from Currys (was £679)
A good cut-price LED TV.
Samsung QN90C QLED (43-inch) - £729 from Amazon (was £929)
A sharp QLED choice that's also capable of 4K/120Hz output, so a solid choice for vivid gaming on PC or console.
LG OLED A2 (48-inch) - £798 from Currys (was £999)
It may only be 60Hz, but this 48-inch LG A2 OLED delivers great picture quality.
LG C2 OLED (48-inch) - £919 from Amazon (was £1399)
Our top 4K TV pick for gaming, in a desk or living-room friendly-size.
LG C3 OLED (42-inch) - £895 from Amazon (was £939)
LG's latest OLED in its smallest size, ideal for use as a monitor or TV in a smaller front room.
LG C3 OLED (48-inch) - £1049 from Amzon (was £1599)
LG's latest OLED in its second-smallest size; not exactly desk-friendly but not actively hostile either!
US deals
TCL Class S3 S-Class (40-inch) - $130 from Best Buy (was $230)
A mega cheap TCL option that comes complete with Fire TV, and it's virtually half price.
LG A2 OLED (48-inch) - $550 from Best Buy (was $1300)
LG's latest OLED, but limited to 4K 60Hz rather than 4K 120Hz on HDMI 2.1 models.
LG C3 OLED (42-inch) - $900 from Best Buy (was $1149.99)
LG's latest OLED in its smallest size, ideal for use as a monitor or TV in a smaller front room.
50-59 inches
Sitting in the middle of TV screen sizes is the fated 50-59 inch category, which is going to be best, of course, if you've got space for a TV this size, as well as if you want to upgrade from a television that might have fitted in the previous section for its size. TVs this size are more in the range of being used for general movie watching and console gaming on the sofa, as opposed to being used as a monitor, for instance, before you get any ideas!
UK deals
LG OLED C3 (55-inch) - £1195 from Appliances Direct (was £1899)
LG's most popular OLED, and a great choice for gaming thanks to HDMI 2.1 features and the OLED Evo panel.
LG OLED G2 (55-inch) - £1299 from Currys (was £1599)
LG's top of the line G2 OLED designed for wall mounting.
Hisense 58A6KTUK (58-inch) - £398 from Currys (was £649)
A more affordable 4K TV, with support for Dolby Vision HDR.
Hisense 55U7KQTUK (55-inch) - £699 from Currys (was £1199)
A 4K Mini LED option, for especially bright images, that's also at a good price and capable of HDMI 2.1 output, too.
US deals
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED (55-inch) - $1300 from Samsung (was $1900)
Samsung's flagship 2022 Neo QLED panel, highly recommended for HDMI 2.1 gaming.
LG C3 OLED (55-inch) - $1300 from Best Buy (was $1500
LG's most popular OLED, and a great choice for gaming thanks to HDMI 2.1 features and the OLED Evo panel.
Samsung S90C QD-OLED (55-inch) - $1300 from Best Buy (was $1600)
Samsung's more affordable QD-OLED, giving you a brighter OLED panel in a manageable size.
Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED (55-inch) - $1400 from Best Buy (was $1700)
Sony's excellent OLED TV, which is great for home cinema, with a decent discount.
60-85 inches
And now, into the final section - the TVs that are 60 inches and upward in size. Best reserved for those with an awful lot of wall space, and who want the most immersive and cinematic gaming and viewing experiences ppssible, whether you go for an OLED with its immense contrast, a QLED with its incredible brightness, or a QD-OLED which combines the two.
UK deals
Samsung BU8000 (65-inch) - £869 from Amazon (was £1399)
A non-HDMI 2.1 screen, but decent image quality so a reasonable choice for films, TV and slower-paced games.
LG C3 OLED (65-inch) - £1699 from Currys (was £2699)
LG's latest feature-packed OLED, in an even bigger size, complete with Evo panel.
Samsung S90C QD-OLED (65-inch) - £1699 from Currys (was £1999)
Samsung's more affordable QD-OLED, giving you a brighter OLED panel in an even bigger screen size
US deals
LG C3 OLED (65-inch) - $1600 from Best Buy (was $2100)
LG's latest feature-packed OLED, in an even bigger size, complete with Evo panel.
LG C2 OLED (65-inch) - $1399 from Walmart (was $3786)
If you prefer a brighter screen, the LG C2 is ideal - and our top pick overall.
Samsung S90C QD-OLED (65-inch) - $1600 from Best Buy (was $2100)
Samsung's more affordable QD-OLED, giving you a brighter OLED panel in an even bigger screen size.
So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Cyber Monday deals on TVs we can find at the moment. For more deals as we find them, follow us on @dealsfoundry and @dealsfoundryusa.
Frequently Asked Questions
Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about TVs, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.
Which TVs does Digital Foundry recommend?
Truth be told, we've recommended a wide range of TVs in our list of the best 4K gaming TVs, even though the list is a few months old. The fact remains that the likes of LG's series of OLEDs, be it the older C1s or the newer C2s will be an excellent choice, as well as Samsung's Neo QLED choices, for instance.
What TV deals do we expect to see?
Black Friday is always quite TV-centric, so it makes sense to expect deals on a wide range of tellies from the big manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and Philips. The likes of LG's C3 line has already experienced historic lows, so it would make sense to see that continue, as well as mega discounts on a wide range of QLED and LED TVs.