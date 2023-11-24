This 14-inch OLED gaming laptop has a powerful Ryzen 7840U APU for £800 (after a £200 discount)

Acer's Swift Go 14 is nice portable laptop with a 14-inch 1800p OLED screen and a surprising amount of gaming performance. That gaming prowess is because it's equipped with the same Ryzen 7840U APU as a bunch of recent handheld gaming consoles, allowing it to deliver great frame-rates for an integrated graphics solution. It normally costs well north of £1000 to get this chipset in a full-size laptop, but the Swift Go 14 is now £200 off for Black Friday, bringing it to just £800 at Amazon UK.

The 14-inch OLED screen on the Swift Go 14 measures an impressive 2880 by 1800, so you're looking at a resolution roughly between 1440p and 2160p (4K). That's going to be more or less impossible to play games at, but thankfully with FSR available you can upscale from a lower internal resolution and achieve fairly reasonable performance figures in many games.

A gaming PC with a discrete graphics card will still come out on top - and indeed, you don't have to spend too much more to get one - but for a portable machine with an excellent screen, this is a very nice solution indeed.