This HyperX SoloCast mic is a steal at £38.99 from Amazon right now

It's been a while since we posted a great deal on a microphone, but today there's an especially solid discount on the DF-recommended HyperX Solo USB mic. This is nearly 40 percent off its £64.99 list price, bringing it down to £39.

This is quite a dinky little USB-C microphone, and is similar in size to the Razer Seiren Mini or the Blue Snowball Ice - our regular 'best cheap USB mic' pick. This means it won't be obtrusive or take up too much space on your desk. The fact there's also an integrated stand means you don't need to mount this mic to any additional boom arms to get it working, although this mic comes with the standard-issue threading for it to work with any additional stands or arms you may have. The integrated stand is actually a flexible one, which should make positioning the SoloCast nice and easy.

The SoloCast is a cardioid condenser microphone, making it ideal for vocals and speaking into the capsule. While it may only have a single pickup pattern, for use in solo recordings for content creators, streamers or on work calls, that's ideally suited given that this prioritises sound coming from directly in front of it and rejects off-axis sound (to some extent).

Beyond this, the SoloCast also brings with it convenient plug and play compatibility, so you can plug it into a PC or laptop with a spare USB port, set it up as your main audio input device, and away you go. In addition, it also has a handy tap to mute button on the top, so when you aren't talking or away from the mic, you can quickly tap the mute button and no soul can hear you - that's pretty neat!

For more of an affordable microphone, the HyperX SoloCast is a pretty handy option, not least for just £38.99 in this steal on Amazon deal. If you're someone who wants to grab a dedicated USB mic on the cheap, this is a solid choice.