CCL has a stonker of a deal going on this ViewSonic XG270QC gaming monitor

If it's a new monitor you're after and you're searching around for an affordable mid-range choice in pretty much every sense, this ViewSonic XG270QC deal from CCL is going to be for you.

This is a 27-inch 1440p curved VA panel that they've got listed for £224.99, offering a sizeable discount on the monitor's apparent £419.05 list price. To make matters even better, this is the cheapest price around for this ViewSonic candidate at the moment, with the likes of Amazon offering the same monitor for around £60-£75 more than CCL is.

Let's proceed to break down a few of those terms mean. First of all, it's a 1440p monitor, sometimes referred to as QHD. This means it offers a 2560x1440 resolution, which will offer more detail and higher quality output than a more standard Full HD panel. For most people, 1440p should be more than enough, given the crazy prices it can cost to build a PC that'll run 4K games at high settings and high frame-rates. In addition, a 27-inch screen size offers a nice middle ground between the more compact esports-type 24-inch panels, and the 32-inch ones more associated with those who like a cinematic and vast expanse of screen to play on.

Furthermore, as a VA panel, this ViewSonic monitor should also offer an excellent contrast ratio and black levels, as well as also providing good response times. This XG270QC is quoted as featuring a 1ms (GtG) pixel response time, which means the panel should be able to keep up with fast motion - potentially with some overshoot in its most aggressive mode. The 165Hz refresh rate that's present should also mean this monitor is good with motion handling, offering a smoother output than monitors with lower refresh rates; to help deal with that fast-paced output, there's also support for VRR (or variable refresh rate) with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help eliminate any juddering or screen tearing.

This panel does support HDR inputs, but its maximum brightness of ~400 nits and edgelit display isn't quite enough to deliver impactful HDR. Nonetheless, the VG270QC also comes with a 1500R curve to it to add that little bit more immersion compared to a standard flat panel, as well as loads of adjustability on the monitor's stand, including tilt and swivel so you can get its position just right. The back of the panel itself also houses some RGB lighting that'll be projected onto whatever's behind the monitor, which could also help to add a bit of atmosphere to your setup.

For £224.99, this ViewSonic XG270QC is a stonker of a deal, especially if you want a capable mid-range monitor with all the creature comforts a great gaming monitor should have in a display that also looks brilliant.